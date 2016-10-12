‘Opportunities for Hong Leong to grow NII business’

KUCHING: Despite the muted outlook for the banking industry, Hong Leong Bank Bhd (HLB) is tipped to grow its non-interest income (NII) business.

AllianceDBS Research Sdn Bhd (AllianceDBS Research) believed HLB can further push for online cash management services which would provide opportunities for the banking group to grow its fee income.

The research firm opined that the services could be a new source of cheap funding as customers with cash management accounts tend to be sticky.

The research firm also believed there is room for HLB to increase its product offerings per customer within the priority banking segment.

Following a company’s briefing, AllianceDBS Research in a report yesterday noted the banking group’s wealth management business is an increasing contribution to fee income for the group.

The research firm gathered that the banking group’s strategy leans more towards priority banking.

It observed that among the key products offered by HLB currently include unit trust, bancassurance and plain vanilla-type structured products which are internally manufactured by the banking group’s global markets division.

It noted the bank’s key fee income drivers are credit cards, treasury and wealth management.

In the meantime, AllianceDBS Research noted HLB currently ranks fourth in terms of credit cards market share.

Additionally, the research firm noted financial year 2016 (FY16) ended June 2016 was a good year for HLB’s foreign exchange business.

The research firm noted that business segment has generated more transactions due to the volatility of the ringgit which saw many customers engaged in hedging activities.

Meanwhile, AllianceDBS Research opined that another catalyst growth for HLB’s earnings will be the banking group’s digital banking agenda.

The research firm believed digitalisation could enable the bank to be more efficient.

It noted that the bank is currently transforming its branches towards a digital edge.

The research firm believed digital banking transaction volumes are expected to rise over time and potential cross-selling opportunities would further enhance its capabilities to deliver earnings growth in the future.

On another note, AllianceDBS Research gathered that HLB has targeted to grow its lending portfolio by five to six per cent for financial year 2017 (FY17) ending June 2017.

The research firm observed the retail market segment and small and medium enterprise (SME) business remained the banking group’s loan growth drivers.

In FY16, the research firm said HLB has managed to grow its mortgage and SME loans ahead of industry.

It noted the bulk of the banking group’s retail loans were mortgages.

Looking ahead, AllianceDBS Research gathered that HLB’s loan pipeline for mortgages remained healthy and should last for another six to eight quarters.

The research firm observed that most of HLB’s mortgages were skewed towards owner occupancy, first-home buyers and affordable housing segment.

As a result, AllianceDBS Research said HLB has little exposure to the high-end speculative residential properties.

Nonetheless, the research firm believed the slower economic growth is expected to take a toll on the banking group’s non-performing loans (NPLs) but the extent of deterioration appeared to be under control.

This is because HLBB has minimal exposure to the commodities sector especially lending to the oil and gas (O&G) businesses. In spite of that, AllianceDBS Research said HLB expects its net interest margin (NIM) to remain stable for FY17.

The research firm said the banking group’s management has put in place sufficient measures to keep NIM as stable as possible.

Moreover, AllianceDBS Research said the banking group’s asset quality remained robust and one of the best against the industry’s peers.

It noted that as of June 2016, HLBB’s impaired loans ratio stood at 0.79 per cent versus the industry’s ratio at 1.65 per cent.

Besides that, the research firm noted the banking group also has strong capital ratios.

It observed HLBB has completed a rights issue exercise in December 2015, which moved the banking group up the ranks in terms of capital ratio indicators against other industry players.

On top of that, AllianceDBS Research pointed out that HLBB’s capital ratios were robust with Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1), Tier-1 and Total Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) at 11.7 per cent, 13.1 per cent and 14.7 per cent respectively, above the regulatory’s requirements.

Furthermore, the research firm gathered that it is important for the bank to keep its financial position liquid in the current operating environment.

It observed that the bank’s deposit growth will be kept on track with loan growth.

Hence, AllianceDBS Research said HLBB is one of its top picks for the Malaysian banking sector under its coverage.

The research firm said it is one of the two research houses which recommended a ‘buy’ rating on the bank’s stocks.

The research firm believed HLBB’s banking franchise remained undervalued and the market was not attributing sufficient valuations to the bank’s key attributes of solid asset quality indicators and strong liquidity position.

Therefore, AllianceDBS Research was positive about the prospects of HLBB going forward.