Pantech shareholders to receive RM185 mln in bonus shares, warrants

KUCHING: Pantech Group Holdings Bhd (Pantech) will undertake a proposed bonus issues of new ordinary shares and free warrants totaling RM123.1 million and RM61.6 million, respectively.

The announcement was made in a recent filing with Bursa Malaysia on October 7, where it was detailed that the proposed bonus issue of shares would entail the issuance of up to 138.10 million bonus shares to be credited as fully paid up on the basis of one bonus share for every five shares held by Pantech’s shareholders.

On the other hand, Pantech’s proposed bonus issue of free warrants would entail the issuance of up to 69 million bonus warrants on the basis of one bonus warrant for every ten existing Pantech shares.

It should be noted that only shares held by shareholders whose names appear in the record of depositors on the entitlement date are eligible for this proposed bonus issue of shares.

“The entitlement date will be determined at a later date upon the reciept of all relevant approvals for the proposed bonus issue of shares” detailed the announcement.

Furthermore, the research arm of TA Securities Holdings Bhd (TA research) also notes that treasury shares are not entitled to receive bonus shares and warrants.

This proposed exercise is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of calender year 2016 (4QCY16) and will be subject to approval of Bursa Malaysia, shareholders and relevant authorities.

Additionally, Pantech’s announcement also included a proposed establishment of an employee’s share option scheme (ESOS) of up to 10 per cent of the issued and paid up capital of Pantech (excluding treasury shares) at any point in time, for eligible directors and employees of Pantech and it’s subsidiaries.

TA Research believes that this exercise will be positive as it provides Pantech’s shareholder an opportunity to sell their bonus shares and warrants for cash.

The additional shares would also allow Pantech’s trading liquidity to increase and improve it’s perceived affordability to investors.

“We estimate that the bonus shares will dilute FY17 earnings and future dividends by circa 20 percent” opined the research arm.

However, the research arm will not impute dilution from the new warrants and ESOS until further details are released regarding the exercise.

As such, the research arm has decided to maintain Pantech’s earning forecast while upgrading it’s call to ‘buy’ due to an increased attractiveness in return from the recent drop in share price.

Pantech’s target price (TP) is maintained at RM0.59 based on an unchanged 8 fold CY17 price earnings ratio but with an introduced ex-bonus TP of RM0.49 after the research arm had increased their share base to account for Pantech’s bonus shares.