PBS wants to contest new Tulid seat

KENINGAU: Sook Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) is not objecting to the delineation exercise to create the new constituency of Tulid.

“PBS Sook supports the name of the new constituency and the redelineation was agreed without any objection,” Sook PBS divisional deputy chief Ronny Rusikan told The Borneo Post here yesterday.

N.44 Tulid is one of the 13 new state seats proposed by the Election Commission. The others are N.02 Bengkoka, N.06 Mangaris, N.08 Pintasan, N.13 Pantai Dalit, N.17 Darau, N.24 Tanjung Dumpil, N.27 Dambai, N.47 Telupid, N.51 Sungai Manila, N.58 Lamag, N.61Segama, and N.70 Kukusan.

At the same time, Ronny said PBS had been asking that Tulid area be given to PBS based on the party’s historical justification in Sook.

He said the history of PBS struggle had been proven as the people supported the party in this area because Sook had been the stronghold of PBS since 1985.

“In the 13th general election, PBS Sook once again proved its strength by the helping the BN candidate represented by Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) in the Pensiangan parliamentary area to win but the party suffered a major defeat in the Nabawan constituency because PBS Nabawan was then inactive.

“But in the Sook constituency, BN won by a large majority because of the support of PBS, and if not for the support of PBS, BN would have lost in Pensiangan,” he said.

Ronny said the Tulid constituency was dominated 100 per cent by KadazanDusun and Murut (KDM).

In terms of power-sharing, he said the Pensiangan parliamentary and Sook state constituencies were represented by PBRS while Nabawan by UPKO.

Therefore, to honour the BN power-sharing concept, he said Tulid should be given to PBS because previously Pensiangan, Sook and Nabawan were represented by PBS.

Ronny hoped that the state BN leadership would consider PBS’ request for the new Tulid seat.

He also said that PBS’ preparations for the 14th general election were on track with 21 branches and another 29 branches were in the process of forming their pro-tem committees.

“PBS Sook and Tulid offices have been 100 percent completed and already operating since October 3,” he said.

He added that the PBS division had potential candidate to contest in GE14.