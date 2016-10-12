Petronas shares knowledge on oil and gas industry

KUCHING: Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) hosted a one-day workshop with the media for knowledge sharing on the oil and gas industry and provide the media with a better understanding of the dynamics of the industry.

The workshop entitled ‘Oil and Gas for Media’ was held at Petronas Sarawak regional office in Wisma Naim here yesterday.

Among issues discussed during the workshop were Petronas’ business and key activities, technology and engineering, exploration and production, social and environment concerns, revenue management, corporate social investments and other emerging issues in the oil and gas industry.

Its media and communication manager Johannes Ridu said the objective of the workshop was aimed to enhance the participants’ awareness on the factors and developments that impacted Malaysia’s oil and gas industry and Petronas’ role and direction in shaping it.

“It is our hope that through this workshop, the media will have a better understanding of the industry especially in Sarawak as well as Petronas’ business and its broad strategies,” he said.

The participants included media practitioners from The Borneo Post, Utusan Borneo, See Hua Daily News, Bernama, Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM), New Sarawak Tribune, Utusan Sarawak and Sin Chiew Daily.

Petronas general manager (corporate strategy and planning) Abdul Rahim Mahmood, its Media Relations Department general manager Azman Ibrahim, Malaysian Petroleum Management senior manager Tengku Norina Tengku Nasaruddin and corporate strategy and media relations personnel from Kuala Lumpur were also present.