Remand extended in water dept scandal

KOTA KINABALU: Four men, including two senior officers of a government agency, who were alleged to have misappropriated RM3.3 billion involving basic infrastructure projects in Sabah, had their remand extended by the magistrate’s court here yesterday.

Magistrate Jessica Ombou Kakayun allowed the extension of remand on a director and deputy director, both aged 54, a businessman, 55, and an accountant, 50, as applied for by the investigating officer of the Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

The remand application, which was heard in chambers, was made to facilitate further investigations under Section 17 (a) of the MACC Act 2009, which provides for a jail term up to 20 years and a fine not less than five times the sum or value of the gratification which is the subject matter of the offence.

A five-day remand was issued for the director, represented by counsel PJ Perira, while the other suspects had their remand extended by seven days, starting from yesterday.

All the suspects were remanded under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code, pending the outcome of the investigation.

According to MACC investigating officer Mohd Faliq Basirudin, they had applied for a seven-day remand extension for all the suspects. However, he said during hearing of the remand application, counsel Datuk Chau Chin Tang, who represented the businessman, applied for his client to be released from remand due to his client’s health condition.

Faliq, however, rebutted that health was not an issue as they could always bring the suspect to a clinic and their welfare is being taken care of. He also said that the remand extension was needed as the suspect was still under investigation and releasing the suspect could disturb the investigation.

Meanwhile, outside the court, Chau told reporters that the remand was applied as investigations were not yet complete. He also said MACC was still looking for more witnesses.

Counsel Peter Marajin, who represented the accountant, told reporters they have yet to receive any documents from the investigating officer regarding the investigation. The deputy director was represented by counsel Roland Cheng.

On Oct 4, MACC detained the two senior government officers at their offices around 9.15am on suspicion of power abuse through monopolising and awarding projects handled by the department to family members.

To date, MACC has seized more than RM114.5 million from the suspects and their families.

MACC deputy chief commissioner (Operations) Datuk Azam Baki in a press conference recently revealed that the cash haul was the biggest in the agency’s history involving civil servants.

On Monday, a source close to the MACC said the value of the 127 land titles seized by the agency was estimated at RM30 million.

The case is being investigated under Section 18, Section 17(a) and Section 23 of the MACC Act; Section 132 of the Companies Act; and Section 165 of the Penal Code and Anti-Money Laundering Act.