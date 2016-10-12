Riot: Dual training programmes to boost skilled workforce

KUALA LUMPUR: More collaborations between multinational companies (MNCs) and private training providers are needed to produce at least 35 per cent skilled workforce by 2020, said Human Resource Minister Datuk Seri Richard Riot Jaem.

He said the the dual training programmes conducted would be financed by the Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF), a government agency under his ministry being entrusted to collect levy for human resource development, through the training provider.

Citing Germany as an example, Riot said such a system practised since the beginning of industrial era in Germany had been the country’s competitive advantage as well as pillar of strength in their workforce.

“They currently have more than 70 per cent skilled workforce with the highest number of skilled workers among developed countries.

“We are now emulating Germany through our National Dual Training System under the ministry’s Department of Skills Development,” he said at the Talent Development-Siemens graduation ceremony, here yesterday.

His text of speech was read by the ministry’s deputy secretary general Dr Mohd Gazali Abas.

The National Dual Training System is an industry oriented training programme that combines workplace and institutional training.

Talent Development (M) Sdn Bhd chief executive officer R A Thiagaraja, for his part, said the agency strived to help solve the lack of skilled workforce by providing globally and industry recognised technical certification and qualifications.

He said having a highly skilled workforce in technology driven industries was vital to become a high income nation by 2020 as well as to bridge the gap between fresh graduates and working adults.

Talent Development (M) Sdn Bhd is the first private education partner authorised officially by Siemens to deliver the Siemens Mechatronics Systems Certification Programme (SMSCP) within the Southeast Asian region.

A total of 46 graduates were awarded with the SMSCP certification and 80 graduates were awarded with Siemens Industry Training (SITRAIN) programme certification.

Age between 25 to 40, the graduates were selected and sponsored by their employers to undergo training under the two programmes to enhance their skills. — Bernama