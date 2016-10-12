Sarawak’s wushu four for 2017 SEA Games

KUALA LUMPUR: Four Sarawakians have made it to the national squad for the SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur next year.

Loh Jack Chang and Gjblehem Bong Teck Fuu (men) and Audrey Chan Yee Jo and Diana Bong Siong Lin (women) were among the 17 athletes who attended the second phase of the selection trial at the National Sports Council (MSN) gym at Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur last Friday.

Others selected were Wong Weng Son, Yeap Wai Kin, Khaw Jun Lim, Ho Mun Hua, Loh Choon How (men), Tan Cheong Min, Tai Cheau Xuen, Phoon Eyin, Aggie Cheah Ruey Shin, Loh Ying Ting and Chan Lu Yi (women).

One athlete withdrew from the selection while two others were dropped.

Most of the candidates on trial have just represented Malaysia at the recent Asian Wushu Championship in Taiwan where they captured one gold, four silver and three bronze medals.

Wushu Federation of Malaysia coaches and selection chairman James Ting headed the selection panel which comprised Yoong Thong Foong, China coach Zhou Bin, Tan Ching Fung, Lim Yew Fai and Wong Wai Ching.

“The national squad for SEA Games comprising six men and six women will be finalised after the final selection in February next year,” said Ting after the Federation’s committee meeting here on Sunday.

Ting, also Wushu Federation of Sarawak deputy president and head coach, said this was the most transparent selection in the country’s wushu history.

“We want to ensure that only the best athletes will represent the country in international competitions and there is no bias in the selection process.

“The members of the selection panel sat down to analyse and discuss the performance of all athletes in the selection trial and we have a unanimous decision on selecting the 15 athletes,” said Ting.

According to him, there are some athletes who have been in the national squad for quite some time and they may have to make way for the upcoming athletes.