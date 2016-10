The jubilant winners of Tekam Road Futsal Championship.

SIBU: A total of 110 people making up 16 teams participated in the Tekam Road Futsal Championship on Aug 31.

This was the first time the game attracted such a big number and received entries even from outside Sibu. Players from Matu even took a two-hour motorcycle ride for the one-day competition organised by MY Centre.

Team SFZ FT won the championship while BKT FC took second prize and Tekam Junior FT, fourth. Royalist FC II came fifth.