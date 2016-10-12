Singapore shuts Falcon bank unit, fines DBS and UBS over 1MDB

SINGAPORE/ZURICH: Singapore’s central bank yesterday shut down a second Swiss bank in the city-state and fined banks DBS and UBS in its biggest crackdown on alleged money-laundering activities connected with Malaysian sovereign fund 1MDB.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said in a statement it had ordered Zurich-based Falcon Private Bank’s Singapore branch to cease operating because of “a persistent and severe lack of understanding” of Singapore’s money-laundering controls.

It also accused Falcon’s senior management in Switzerland and Singapore of “improper conduct”.

In Zurich, the Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA), ordered Falcon to turn over 2.5 million Swiss francs in what the watchdog said were illegal profits.

It also said it has opened enforcement proceedings against two former Falcon executives, without citing them by name.

Singapore authorities arrested the Singapore branch manager of Falcon Private Bank, Jens Sturzenegger, on Oct 6, MAS said.

Falcon’s owner, Abu Dhabi’s sovereign fund International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC), is not selling the bank “at this moment in time”, Falcon Chief Executive Walter Berchtold told a media briefing.

MAS said it is working closely with Swiss financial watchdog FINMA to oversee an orderly closure of Falcon Bank in Singapore.

DBS was fined SGD1 million and UBS SGD 1.3 million for breaches in Singapore’s law on prevention of money laundering. DBS and UBS said in separate statements they would take action against staff responsible for the lapses in their money-laundering controls.

The MAS said it is also finalising its assessment of the Singapore branch of Standard Chartered Bank and would make an announcement in due course.

Standard Chartered had no immediate comment.

The MAS action against Falcon followed a similar move against Swiss-based BSI Bank’s Singapore branch in May, also for failing to control money-laundering activities connected with 1MDB.

That was the first time in 32 years Singapore had shut down a bank.

Singapore has so far charged three former BSI bankers and others for their roles in 1MDB-related transactions.

Malaysia’s 1MDB, once a pet project of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak who chaired its advisory board, is the subject of money-laundering investigations in at least six countries, including Switzerland, Singapore and the United States. The US Department of Justice filed lawsuits on July 20th seeking to seize dozens of properties ties to 1MDB, saying that over USD3.5 billion was misappropriated from the fund. — Reuters