Squatter houses near airport pulled down

LAWAS: The Land and Survey Department yesterday demolished eight unoccupied squatter houses near Lawas Airport.

The demolition works, assisted by the police, went without any incident as eviction notice had been served earlier.

Divisional Superintendent Arnie Abdul Rahman confirmed the operation and said all the squatters had been given ample notice to vacate their houses built illegally on state land.

The demolition exercise was carried out after the expiry of the grace period.

The squatter houses were also a safety hazard as they were built near the Lawas Airport, with residents walking along the fencing at one end of the runway to reach their homes among the bushes.

The location was also difficult to access during floods.

 

