State Assembly to sit from Nov 21 to 30

KUCHING: The Sarawak State Legislative Assembly (DUN) will convene from Nov 21 to 30.

The notice of meeting has been sent out to 82 members of the assembly who are expected to debate and make major decisions over state matters.

The notice was sent early to give the elected state representatives ample time to prepare and submit questions or to table motions.

As this is the notification stage, there has been no decision made with regards to the introduction of new bills.

The number of questions to be brought up will only be known at a later date.

The present state assembly consists of 72 BN and BN-friendly members – 45 from PBB, 11 from PRS, three from SPDP and seven from SUPP, five from UPP (BN-friendly party) led by Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh and one from another BN-friendly party Teras (president Tan Sri William Mawan himself).

The remaining seats are held by the opposition – seven from DAP and three from PKR.