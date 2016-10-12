Syamsudin Noor Airport expansion continues

BANJARMASIN, South Kalimantan: General Manager of state owned airpot operator PT Angkasa Pura (AP) I Banjarmasin Branch Handy Heryudhitiawan declared the expansion of Sjamsudin Noor Airport continues, Antaranews reported.

“God willing next November is announcement of the winning bidder by a team of AP center, and start the construction work of Sjamsudin Noor airport,” said GM of Angkasa Pura (AP) I Banjarmasin Branch at a hearing with Commission III overseeing development and infrastructure DPRD South Kalimantan here on Tuesday.

GM AP I Banjarmasin Branch, accompanied by the Project Head Taochid P Hadi, said it responding to questions of Commission III members and dismissed the negative issues related to the development of Sjamsudin Noor Airport (27 kilometers north Banjarmasin).

“We are grateful for the attention and support of all parties in order to realize a more representative also an international standard Sjamsudin Noor,” said Handy.

Meanwhile, the Sjamsudin Noor expansion Project Head Taochid added that the auction process is now about to enter the final stage, ie open the cover of the second form of financing deals.

Airport expansion project is now in the process of auction of package II with a maximum expenditure of about Rp900 billion, he said in a hearing led by the Chairman of Commission III H Bardiansyah.

“Package II among others consists of aircraft parking field (apron), as well as other supporting facilities and infrastructure,” said Taochid.

Previously, Secretary of Commission III H Riswandi expected that the implementation of Sjamsudin Noor Airport expansion development should not delay anymore, let alone to cancel.