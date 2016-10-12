Trio surrender RM1 million

KOTA KINABALU: Three witnesses in the ongoing investigations into the Water Department corruption scandal have surrendered about

RM1 million allegedly taken in the process of approving water projects under the RM3.3 billion federal allocation since 2015.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) sources disclosed yesterday that the three Water Department staff returned the money ‘voluntarily’ after they were called in for questioning as witnesses in the probes against two top Water Department officials who allegedly amassed some RM190 million through abuse of power and corruption.

The three were among several Water Department officials believed to be heads of sections involved in the approval process of the projects under Federal funding.

“They have been very cooperative and there have been no arrests,’’ the source said in reference to earlier expected arrests within the department after evidence linking several mid-management heads came to light.

Four people, including the director and his deputy director, have been arrested in connection with the case.

About 40 others, including family members linked to the companies given the contracts and water officials, have been called in to give their statements.

MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Datuk Azam Baki, when contacted, confirmed the return of the money but declined to elaborate.