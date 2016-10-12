Two gold target for squash at 19th Sukma

KUCHING: Fresh from securing a gold and a silver at the recent Sukma in July, Squash Racquet Association of Sarawak (SRAS) has now upped the ante for the next games to be held in Perak in 2018.

SRAS president Robert Lau Hui Yew said preparations were well underway to identify potential players for the 19th Sukma.

“We are setting our target to achieve at least two gold medals in the three doubles events namely the boy’s doubles, girl’s doubles or mixed doubles.

“If we can secure three gold medals in all the doubles events, so much the better,” he said after a SRAS management committee meeting last Saturday.

Lau was optimistic of meeting the target as the state would still be represented by national junior players Marcus Sim and Ma Si Yi in 2018.

Sarawak obtained a gold in the boy’s doubles through Marcus Sim-Jess Tay and a silver in the mixed doubles via Jess Tay-Ma Si Yi in this year’s Sukma.

Lau said SRAS would be working closely with divisions like Sibu and Miri apart from Kuching to identify other potential players.

“The trainings in fact have started in these three divisions to identify these potential players.

“Once the Sukma is near, we will get those selected to come to Kuching for centralised training,” he added.

Meanwhile, SRAS presented RM1,700 to Jess Tay and RM700 to Marcus Sim and Ma Si Yi respectively for their Sukma medal winning performances during a welcoming dinner for the 2nd CMS Borneo Junior Open held last weekend.