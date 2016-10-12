Two suspects held over death of spa therapist

KOTA KINABALU: Police detained two men they believed were involved in the death of a spa therapist who was found dead at a reflexology centre in Tanjung Aru on Sunday.

City police chief ACP M. Chandra said the suspects, in their mid 20s, were picked up by police between 2.30pm and 11pm on Monday.

“According to a post-mortem report, the victim suffered asphyxia due to facial injury, caused by a hard object.

“Investigation has led police to the detention of a 28-year-old spa therapist from another reflexology center and about nine hours later, police arrested a 25-year-old man who is also a colleague of the victim at Kampung Makatol Darat in Kota Marudu,” he said yesterday.

Chandra said police were investigating the case from all angles and had classified the case as murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

The body of Norfazlina Abantas, 20, was found lying in a room of a reflexology centre in Tanjung Aru around 11.38am on Sunday.

Initial police investigation at the scene found traces of blood on her mouth and body. There was no sign of struggle nor murder weapon was found at the scene.