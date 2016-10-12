Watchman catches pick pocket suspect

SIBU: A couple is suspected to have teamed up to steal from shoppers in a supermarket here after a male foreigner was caught Monday evening.

The man, 40, was arrested by a watchman of the supermarket as he was running away after committing the crime at 5.50pm.

He was handed over to the police. His female accomplice managed to slip away.

The man has been remanded for three days while the police are looking for the woman.

The crime occurred when a kindergarten teacher, 29, was shopping at the supermarket.

The couple were behind her when she felt someone stealing her purse. As the couple fled, the woman gave chase.

She then called out to the watchman at the entrance for help and he reacted by apprehending the male suspect.

The purse contained the victim’s identity card, bank card, driving licence, gold jewellery and RM1,500 in cash.

The police were duly informed and immediately came to take the suspect to the police station.

The police, however, did not find the woman’s belongings with the man.

They are now investigating whether the valuables were taken by the female accomplice.