28 orphans attend one-day Capoeira workshop

MIRI: A total of 28 orphans from Hamidah Charity Complex attended a one-day workshop on the Brazilian martial art of Capoeira here recently.

The workshop was conducted by renowned Capoeira master, Mestre Indio.

President of Capoeira Foundation Borneo (CAFOBO) Haaziq Ibrahim said Mestre Indio who is a Master of Capoeira Angola hails from a famous Capoeira school, Angola Dobrada in Brazil and has taught the art all over the world including in the USA and European countries.

“Mestre Indio was in Miri for a three-day workshop in various locations.

“The first session was with the orphans followed by sessions at the Youth Centre on Oct 8 and Miri City Fan (Oct 9).”

Haaziq hoped such workshops would become an annual activity for CAFOBO in an effort to increase and better public knowledge about Capoeira.