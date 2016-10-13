7-Eleven gets 2,070 pledges for environmental campaign

KUALA LUMPUR: 7-Eleven Malaysia received 2,070 pledges for its recent ‘You Pledge We Plant: Battle Against Climate Change’ corporate social responsibility (CSR) environmental campaign with the Malaysian Nature Society.

The campaign, which ran online from July 11 until Aug 12, focused on educating the public via a series of daily posts on the impact of climate change as well as seeking a pledge from sign-ups to commit to at least one carbon footprint reducing act.

Pledges were received included conserving water, carpooling, reducing food waste and switching off anything that uses electricity when not in use, which garnered more than 75 per cent of pledges.

7-Eleven Malaysia marketing general manager Ronan Lee noted that Malaysians are becoming more passionate about environmental conservation and are willing to make a difference.

“We seek to play a role in facilitating that. Every initiative and effort counts as we seek to give ourselves and our future generations a better world to live in,” he said in a press release.

“We’re delighted with the response received as there are now a further 2,070 people who understand better about climate change, are willing to make changes to reduce their personal carbon footprint as well as spread their knowledge further. We applaud each and every one of our pledgers.”

Malaysian Nature Society president Henry Goh pointed out that the insights received from the campaign will assist with research and future conservation outreach programmes.

“We’ll be planting around 200 mangrove saplings here today (Oct 8), with the mangrove ecosystem being the frontline against climate change and the balance 1,800 plus saplings will be allocated to other sites nationwide and planted by our field offices.

“We wish to thank 7-Eleven Malaysia for their support in their endeavours with us. We all have a role to play in protecting Mother Nature and we will continue to play our part in educating the masses on the importance of environmental conservation,” he said.

The CSR campaign was one of many by the country’s largest standalone convenience store operator under its Community Care programme based on Society, Workplace and the Environment.

It was also in tandem with other 7-Eleven’s across the world dedicated to CSR goals of reducing their environmental footprint and educating about climate change in conjunction with 7-11 Day.

7-Eleven Malaysia has over 2,000 outlets nationwide.

