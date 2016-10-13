72 Dudong longhouses receive minor rural project grants

SIBU: Minor rural project (MRP) grants totalling RM144,500 went to 72 longhouses under the Dudong state constituency yesterday.

Dudong assemblyman Datuk Tiong Thai King called on the longhouse village security and development committees to use the state funds wisely.

“This proves that only the Barisan Nasional (BN) government under our caring and dynamic Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem fulfils our promises to the people such as by giving out the MRP funds that benefit the longhouses,” he said during the presentation.

“That is why we should all rally solidly behind the BN government in making sure that Dudong constituency continues to enjoy more development projects that benefit its people.”

The United People’s Party (UPP) Dudong chairman said a welfare fund for longhouses in the constituency is planned for next year.

“If any of the longhouse folk fall ill, they can buy the necessary drugs needed for treatment through the welfare fund,” he explained.

Tiong said good health is vital not only for the individual’s family but also the state and nation’s progress and development.

“This is because only with good health can we contribute to the needs of our family, state and nation’s development.

“If we fall sick, it will affect our productivity.

“Thus, through the welfare fund at the longhouses, it will help to make sure that the longhouse folk will stay fit and healthy at all times,” he added.