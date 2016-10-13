ACCA redesigns qualification to groom strategic professional accountants

KUALA LUMPUR: The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) took a major step forward in shaping the future of accountancy by unveiling major innovations to its Master’s level qualification, tailored to meet the strategic challenges of the 21st century’s disruptive economy.

ACCA’s new design of its qualification draws on an extensive, two-year review and consultation with members, employers and learning providers.

Helen Brand OBE, chief executive of ACCA, said, “Our ground-breaking redesign of the ACCA Qualification will give students the forward-thinking strategic abilities and advanced skill-set required of modern professional accountants who will shape the future of global business.

“We’re delivering a qualification that meets the demands of professional accountants in the 21st century, while maintaining the rigorous standards of technical, ethical and professional skills that has established ACCA as the international benchmark for accountancy qualifications.

“These measures are important as they will ensure the rigour and relevance of the qualification remains central to ACCA’s offering in emerging, as well as established, markets.”

ACCA’s latest innovations to the top level of its qualification are new Strategic Professional level exams, which will replace the existing Professional level exams effective September 2018.

There will also be a new Ethics and Professional Skills module, which will be introduced in October 2017. — Bernama