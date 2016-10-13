Attitudes that will hinder career devt

SOME individuals often complain that they always miss the boat when it comes to promotions. Every promotion available seems to go to somebody else.

Is it really the fault of others or is it their own attitudes that are hindering their development? This week we will examine attitudes that are not favoured in the workplace.

Unwilling to share the credit

There are some individuals who do not wish to let their superiors share the credit for the work done. They will insist on keeping the credit for themselves. This will actually infuriate their superiors and naturally they will not enjoy the favour of their superiors.

Even if their superiors do not take their actions to heart, such individuals will still fail to leave a good impression as they will appear self-centred and ungrateful.

Some individuals may be smart and capable but if their superiors do not give them the opportunity to perform, they will not be able to shine. No one can work alone and even though the work may be seen as done by an individual, there are many supporting factors and those who remain unseen in the background.

The superiors and management will not think highly of those who only think of themselves and do not attribute their success to a team or group of people.

Full of excuses

Those who like to give excuses are seen as irresponsible. They will not admit their wrongs or limitations and will always find excuses for their mistakes and shortcomings.

If they always give excuses for every situation and thing, no one would bother listening to them for they are full of nonsense and fail to be accountable for anything.

Hence, if they are not able to get simple things done, who would want to entrust them with greater responsibilities?

Resenting superiors

Some individuals resent their superiors and blatantly show their feelings. They turn away when they see their superiors, they refuse to talk to their superiors, they deliberately become unproductive after being reprimanded by the superiors, etc.

This type of behaviour only shows the immaturity of the individuals and creates unpleasantness between them and their superiors.

These individuals are the ones who are on the losing end. What are the benefits of offending the people who have a say regarding their career progression?

Such individuals should learn to show respect for their superiors and give their best towards their work. Only then will their superiors in turn respect them and acknowledge their efforts and capabilities.

Unable to accept others’ opinions

There are some individuals who just cannot accept the opinions of others, regardless of how good and beneficial those opinions are.

They should be thankful to those who are willing to give them feedback and share their thoughts and ideas with them.

If the feedback is harmful and unconstructive, they should just ignore them. However, if the feedback is constructive (even if it comes across as a bit harsh or blunt), they should be humble enough to accept the critique and make the necessary improvements.

When individuals are unwilling to listen to different voices and even hold grudges towards those who give them feedback, they will surely create a lot of unpleasantness in the workplace.

In conclusion, it is vital to maintain a harmonious relationship with others and respect both superiors and colleagues. Only then will careers progress and develop accordingly.

Priscilla Hiu is a career guidance consultant of Gracia Management and a certified behavioural consultant of DISC Personality Profiling System, Institution of Motivation Living, USA and Extended DISC Personality Profiling System, Extended DISC Northgate.