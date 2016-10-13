Awg Tengah chairs STIDC board of management meeting

Sarawak 

Awang Tengah (centre) chairing the STIDC board of management meeting in Miri.

MIRI: Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation (STIDC) board of management held a meeting at Pullman Hotel here yesterday.

Second Minister of Resource Planning and Environment Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan chaired the meeting to discuss various issues and plans of the STIDC stable of companies which included among others Tanjong Manis Halal Hub and Harwood Timber.

Among those present at the meeting were the ministry’s permanent secretary Datu Sudarsono Osman, Tan Sri Abdul Aziz Husain, Datuk Dr Yusuf Hadi and STIDC general manager Datu Sarudu Hoklai.

The minister later met heads and representatives of the respective departments and agencies.

 

