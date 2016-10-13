Bau Hospital receives gold standard for going green

KUCHING: Bau Hospital was awarded the Energy Management Gold Standard (EMGS) at the International Greentech & Eco Products Exhibition & Conference Malaysia (IGEM) 2016 recently.

According to a press release, Malaysian Green Technology Corporation (GreenTech Malaysia) awarded the EMGS to 20 organisations who successfully completed the Sustainable Energy Management System (SEMS) training, and subsequently appointed Certified Energy Managers (CEMs) to implement the system in their respective buildings.

Minister of Energy, Green Technology and Water (KeTTHA) secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Zaini Ujang presented the EMGS certificate to Bau Hospital’s director and Energy Management Committee (EMC) chairman Dr Jasmany Liboh.

In the press release Dr Jasmany praised her staff for their commitment from the beginning to implement these sustainable strategies to achieve reduced operational cost, optimising resources and mitigating carbon emissions. In turn, their efforts enabled Bau Hospital to be first government hospital in Sarawak to achieve a 1-star rating EMGS certification.

She kept reminding her staff about the importance of energy savings and the EMC had taken steps to create this awareness with the help and support from One Medicare Sdn Bhd and Total IFM Sdn Bhd.

Meanwhile, GreenTech Malaysia chief executive officer Ahmad Hadri Haris said that they were pleased to see the commitement on going green exemplified by leaders in various industries.

“Energy consumption is not just a key financial cost but carries an environmental impact. As such, implementing the SEMS not just reduces cost but is a key step in reducing the carbon footprint of organisations.”

“We congratulate the recipients for their commitment and hope other organisations are encouraged to join the SEMS training and take their first step towards a more efficient and sustainable future,” he added.

The SEMS was introduced by the Asean Centre for Energy (ACE) to manage and reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions within the Asean region.

GreenTech Malaysia was appointed by ACE as the country coordinator and certification body on behalf of the government to promote, facilitate and process the application made by the end-user in Malaysia.

The awards ceremony was held in conjunction with the second day of the IGEM 2016 which saw GreenTech Malaysia entering into two partnerships namely with Petronas Dagangan Berhad (PDB) and Johor Port Authority (JPA) to further catalyse the development of the green technology market.

Earlier, GreenTech Malaysia also entered into four partnerships on the first day of IGEM 2016 in the mobility and youth engagement segments with BMW, the International Electric Vehicle Expo (IEVE), Asia School of Business and Malaysian Mensa Society.

IGEM 2016, which featured 400 booths from over 30 countries, was held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre from Oct 5 to Oct 8.

For more information on IGEM 2016 and to download all relevant press materials, please visit www.igem.my.