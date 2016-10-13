Court adjourns statutory rape case

KUCHING: The Sessions Court here yesterday adjourned to Friday a statutory rape case involving a school administrative assistant for variation of bail.

Judge Dayang Ellyn Narisa Abang Ahmad fixed the date after allowing the application from the 49-year-old, currently being remanded in prison.

He had applied through defence counsel to be released on bail.

He was previously ordered to be remanded in jail pending disposal of the case on the grounds that he works at the same school where the victim studied.

The man allegedly committed the offence in a hut at an oil palm plantation in Bau around 10am on Feb 1 last year.

He will be tried under Section 376 of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum of 20 years in prison and possible caning upon conviction.

The accused was represented by counsels Lim Heng Choo and Steven Sia while DPP Ahmad Fariz Abdul Hamid prosecuted.