Cruise ship back to serve travel enthusiasts

GEORGE TOWN: After missing from the Penang waters for more than a year, the Super Star Libra cruise ship is now back to serve travel enthusiasts to experience the true beauty of Thailand in Krabi and Phuket.

Despite being the smallest ship among the Superstar family, it is the most popular cruise ship among Malaysians as it is tailored to fit the needs and interest of all.

The four-day, three-night trip across the seas will bring those on board the real experience of being on a cruise ship while at night, those who want to have peace of mind can count the stars on the horizon on the top deck while being accompanied by a ‘live’ band. Tan Zhe Yi and his newly-wedded wife, Ting Ching Yen described it as an opportunity of a lifetime being on the cruise ship.

“We had fun and it is relaxing here. Thank you star cruise for everything,” she said.

For Muslims, the ship management has assured there will be halal food on board and it is in the process of applying for halal certificate from Jakim.

The 42,282-tonne ship can accomodate 1,500 passengers and is powered by diesel engine. — Bernama