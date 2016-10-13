Degraded hair and bones found in culled crocodile

KOTA SAMARAHAN: Some degraded hair and bones were found in the stomach contents of a large crocodile culled by Sarawak Forestry Corporation’s (SFC) Swift Wildlife Action Team (SWAT) from Sungai Samarahan on Monday.

SFC said in a press statement yesterday that it has so far removed two crocodiles from the river as part of its current culling operation.

“This latest catch was male, measured 4.1 metres long and weighed some 500kg. The crocodile was hooked just 200 metres from the Kampung Pinang jetty,” said SFC.

“As with the previous crocodile, it was also cut open and the stomach contents examined. Some degraded hair and bones have been found and these will be sent for forensic examination for determination of origin.”

The team will continue to monitor the situation along Sungai Samarahan, but will move the culling operation elsewhere for the time being.

SFC thanked all parties directly and indirectly involved in the operations conducted along Sungai Samarahan.

It also reminded the public not to be complacent and to remain vigilant when using the river.