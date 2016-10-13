Drop off, pick up zones for students safety

BINTULU: Twenty Form 4 students from SMK Bintulu selected to take part in the ‘Shell Selamat Sampai’ programme came up with the idea for a designated ‘drop off and pick up zones’ for their school.

“The beauty of this safety programme is it gives students a chance to explore what’s best for the school.

“Concerned about what they could do to help the school, the students suggested the drop off and pick up zones, for which they put up posters and signboards,” school principal Ananthan Subramaniam revealed at a media conference yesterday.

The goal is to alter the mentality of students, parents and bus drivers accustomed to drop off the children before the road divider, which is an unsafe practice.

The school has 3,250 students and this project encourages parents and bus/van drivers to drop off students at safe designated places.

“As everyone knows, the portion in front of my school gate is heavily congested in the morning, afternoon and evening. Yet a lot of people including parents forsake the safety of their offspring and even allow them to run between cars,” he pointed out.

Ananthan hoped the knowledge from the programme would not only be shared among the group but also with other students.

Safety is a big issue, and he hoped this programme would make more people aware of the importance of putting safety first.

He was grateful to Shell for conducting the programme in his school.

Ananthan requested the local authority to put up street lights at the drop off zone for added safety.

“Everybody plays a part as far as safety is concerned, so we have Shell, the school and parents involved. We also need to get the local authority involved,” he said.

Shell Selamat Sampai is a comprehensive programme to raise awareness of road safety and advocate behavioural change in young road users, including pedestrians and motorcyclists.

According to the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (Miros), these groups make up the greatest proportion of fatalities in road accidents in Malaysia.