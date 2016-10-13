Enhancing ties between Sarawak, Indonesia

JAKARTA: Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas held a dialogue session with delegates and association heads from Sarawak prior to the 31st Trade Expo Indonesia in Jakarta.

The purpose of the meet was to obtain feedback from the business community in Sarawak on how the state government can assist them to further boost and facilitate tradebetween Sarawak and Indonesia.

The meeting also served as a platform to exchange ideas and seeks areas of collaboration between businesses in both regions.

“We (the state government) want to know how to improve the relationship between us in Sarawak and Indonesia in terms of trade.

“Last year, the total of Sarawak’s exports to Indonesia was RM563 million with major items including machinery and transport equipment, petroleum and petroleum products.

“Meanwhile, the total of Sarawak import from Indonesia in 2015 was RM928 million with machinery and transport equipment and natural gas to be the major import items.

“Statistics show that the trade between both regions are increasing over time and remain positive.

“Nonetheless, both sides would need to strengthen their trade and investment through closer bilateral economic co-operation,” he told a large number of delegates from Sarawak prior to the opening of the 31st Trade Expo Indonesia at Kempinski Hotel on Tuesday evening.

Miri Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCCI) secretary general Vincent Lu opined that there are several key areas in Indonesia whereby Sarawakian businesses can further tap to generate more business.

These areas include education, fishery, transportation or logistics and the tourism sectors, he said.

“There is potential to attract students in particular international students from Indonesia to study at institutions of higher learning in Sarawak through better collaboration and partnership programme with local colleges and university,” he added.