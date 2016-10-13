Equestrian archery, anyone?

Archers push themselves through an obstacle course while holding their bow and arrows to their chest. An archer hops through an obstacle course while Sudaryo (fourth right) briefs Kim (third right).

KUCHING: Merpati Jepang Mounted Archers Club (KPBMJ) is teaming up with Sumiran Eco Camp to make the camp a centre for training, development and competition for equestrian archery.

Sumiran Eco Camp chief Sudaryo Osman revealed that they will be focusing on traditional ground archery and horse back archery, with latter coming in the second phase of the programme.

“Sumiran has unique training facilities that combine natural and modern extreme sports such as obstacles and war games. In promoting this archery, we will offer a training package that includes modern sports as competition,” he said.

Sudaryo also introduced their own twist to the sport of archery – obstacle traditional archery – in which archers navigate an obstacle course and shoot targets at the end of each obstacle.

Yesterday, three archers gave a demonstration to guests which included World Horseback Archery Federation (WHAF) chairman Grandmaster Kim Young-Sup and World Martial Art Union vice chairman Prof Jang Mok Soon.

Also present were Merpati Jepang Mounted Archers Club (KPBMJ) vice president Ashri Bujang and Asian Horseback Archery Federation’s Dato Abang Ariffin Abang Borhan.