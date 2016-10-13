Exciting weekend for Limbang football

LIMBANG: An additional 34 coaches will join the ranks of the Limbang Football Association (LFA) when a coaching course at Dewan Suarah here ends this Sunday.

This was revealed by LFA secretary Abdul Ajis Kon Mohd Ghazali Ismail yesterday.

“The Coaching Course is part of our initiatives to increase the standard of coaching besides to solve problems of lacking in coaches each time there is Limbang League.

“LFA also need more second echelon talented football players as well as coaches in Limbang to enhance the development of the games in the division,” he said.

Abdul Ajis, who is also supervisor for the Sarawak Sports Council in Limbang, added that the course participants included government officials such as teachers and those active in sports associations in Limbang and Lawas Districts.

Meanwhile, he also invited football fans to watch the Liga Bola Sepak Rakyat (LBR) match between Limbang and Mukah this Saturday (Oct 15) and the opening match of the Under-19 Youth League on Sunday (Oct 16) both at the Limbang Sports Complex. Admission is free.