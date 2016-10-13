Facebook: Businesses must take advantage of mobile-commerce

KUALA LUMPUR: Local businesses, big or small, should embrace mobile-commerce by adopting mobile strategies in conducting their daily operations, says Facebook.

Country director for Facebook Malaysia, Nicole Tan said smartphones were increasingly becoming essential with over 62 per cent of people checking their phones more than 30 times a day.

During this period, they would also check their Facebook feed over 14 times.

“About 94 per cent of Malaysians on Facebook discover products and brands on the platform, leading to three in faive purchasing products after discovery.

“With one in two Malaysian Internet users shopping on mobile, m-commerce has seen a 300 per cent faster growth than e-commerce this year,” she told a press conference after the “Mobile Moves Commerce” event here yesterday.

The half-day event, hosted by Facebook, gathered businesses, industry experts and marketers to help them reach today’s mobile-first consumers in Malaysia.

Tan said there were huge untapped opportunities in this space with a US$937 million gap between Malaysia’s digital audience and business investments.

“With the rapid pace at which mobile culture is growing in Malaysia, businesses have to be faster in adopting mobile strategies that reach people at every step of the fragmented commerce journey.

“We are committed to helping businesses grow and reach the more than 19 million people on Facebook in Malaysia, whether it is brand building, generating demand, driving leads or sales, through integrated campaigns on TV, Facebook and Instagram,” she added.

Earlier, during her presentation, Tan said mobile strategies would also have a major impact on offline sales with 49 per cent of store purchases being influenced by digital interactions. — Bernama