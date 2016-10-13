First driving institute to buy Proton Iriz cars

TAWAU: Institut Memandu Cemerlang (IMC) at Jalan Damai here was the first driving institute in Sabah through the Malaysian Driving Institute Association to purchase two units of Proton Iriz 1.3 Manual which are equipped with safety system featuring a five-star accreditation of driving lesson from Proton Edar Sdn Bhd at about RM74,000.

IMC operations director Norhazana Ab Razak said they already had plans to add some new cars for driving lessons, and as a result the purchase of these two black new vehicles with registration numbers of BNW 1616 and BNR 1616 was a dream come true in conjunction with the birth of her fourth child.

“I have waited for this for a long time to get these two registration numbers registered in Selangor and licensed in Tawau successfully,” she added.

The assistant manager of Fleet & Retails Sales, Proton Edar Sdn Bhd Corporate Sales Department from Selangor, Mohd Zairi Bin Zaharin said it was a joint project between Proton Edar Sdn Bhd and the Malaysian Driving Institute Association to provide ready-to-go vehicles (modified Proton Iriz) to all driving institutes in Malaysia equipped with cable connected-second brake and hill hold assist.

Zairi said the hill hold assist would help learners in driving uphill and easier to pass in the driving test.

Proton Iriz has been introduced in 2014 and becomes a preferred choice for most of the youngsters.

He also disclosed that Proton Edar Sdn Bhd had planned to help the Malaysian Driving Institute Association by providing 6,000 units of new Proton Iriz to all driving institutes in Malaysia, including 100 units to Sabah in the coming nine months.

Also present were Tawau Road Transport Department enforcement officer Jupri Bin Baba and Maybank Auto Finance Centre manageress Lee Li Ping.