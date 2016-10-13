Sarawak 

Girl pronounced dead at hospital

KUCHING: A teenage girl was pronounced dead at the hospital here after she was found hanging in her bedroom on Tuesday night.

The 18-year-old from a residential estate in the Tabuan area was found in an unresponsive state around 7.30pm by her parents after they forced open a locked door of her bedroom.

They immediately began attempts to resuscitate their daughter while summoning for an ambulance to rush the teen to Sarawak General Hospital where doctors tried, but failed to revive her.

Police have classified the incident as sudden death.

 

