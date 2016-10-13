GreenTech Malaysia presents EMGS certification to 20 organisations

KUCHING: Malaysian Green Technology Corporation (GreenTech Malaysia) recently presented certificates for the Energy Management Gold Standard (EMGS) Certification, an energy management programme under the ASEAN Energy Management Scheme (AEMAS), to 20 organisations who successfully completed the Sustainable Energy Management System (SEMS) training and subsequently appointed Certified Energy Managers (CEMs) to implement the System in their respective buildings.

The EMGS certification was presented by Dato Seri Dr Zaini Ujang, Secretary-General of Minister of Energy, Green Technology and Water (KeTTHA) to Universiti Teknologi Malaysia, the first university to achieve a 3-star rating EMGS certification, as well as six other organisations who have achieved 1-star rating namely Jabatan Peguam Negara, Johor Bahru Sentral, Bangunan Sultan Iskandar Johor Bahru, F&N Dairies Manufacturing Sdn Bhd, Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd and Institut Jantung Negara.

Certificates were also presented specially to 13 hospitals which have achieved EMGS 1-star rating under a conscious green initiative by the Ministry of Health.

Speaking at the award ceremony, Ahmad Hadri Haris, group chief executive officer of GreenTech Malaysia said, “We are pleased to see the commitment to going green exemplified by leaders in such diverse industries. Energy consumption is not just a key financial cost but carries an environmental impact.

“As such, implementing the Sustainable Energy Management System not just reduces cost but is a key step in reducing the carbon footprint of organisations.”

The SEMS was introduced by the ASEAN Centre for Energy (ACE) to manage and reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions within the ASEAN region. GreenTech Malaysia was appointed by ACE as the country coordinator and certification body on behalf of the Government, to promote, facilitate and process the application made by the end-user in Malaysia.

Following the award ceremony, GreenTech Malaysia has now certified 25 organisations to since 2010, with 996 Certified Energy Managers currently in the country.

To date, AEMAS has reduced energy consumption by 52 million kWh collectively for its implementers, saving them RM26 million and mitigating 36,000 tonnes CO2 emission for the nation within its six years of implementation.

The award ceremony was held in conjunction with the second day of the 7th International Greentech and Eco Products Exhibition & Conference Malaysia (IGEM 2016), which saw GreenTech Malaysia entering into two partnerships namely with Petronas Dagangan Bhd (PDB) and Johor Port Authority (JPA) to further catalyse the development of the green technology market.

Earlier, GreenTech Malaysia also entered into four partnerships on the first day of IGEM 2016 in the mobility and youth engagement segments. In the electric mobility area, GreenTech Malaysia signed MoUs with BMW and the organising committee of the International Electric Vehicle Expo (IEVE).

In reaching out to the next generation, GreenTech Malaysia signed MoUs with Asia School of Business and the Malaysian Mensa Society respectively to connect with the youth of Malaysia and cultivate a greater understanding and appreciation for green technology and sustainable practices.