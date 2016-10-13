Inanam rep to table audit report on Water Department projects at PAC meeting

KOTA KINABALU: Pakatan Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sabah lawmaker Dr Roland Chia, who also is the sole opposition member in the Public Audit Committee (PAC) Sabah, has indicated that he intends to table the report on the Auditing of Infrastructure Projects undertaken by the Water Department since 2010 at the PAC’s forthcoming meeting.

Dr Chia, who is the Inanam assemblyman, yesterday said that he would be submitting this to PAC Sabah chairman Datuk Ahmad Bujang who is also the Sindumin assemblyman.

He was recently notified by the State Assembly that the PAC meeting for Oct 17 and 18 had been rescheduled for Oct 27 and 28.

With this postponement, the State Audit Department will have ample time to gather information specifically on the infrastructure projects worth RM3.3 billion under the Sabah Water Department dating back as far as 2010.

He said there was no doubt that the Sabah State Audit Committee had audited the Water Department on privatisation of water supply in 2002, 2003 and 2005 and also the auditing of management of non-revenue water for 2005, 2006 and 2011. Nevertheless, the recent exposure on graft involving the Water Department by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) should be taken seriously as it involves tax payers’ money.

“Thus it warrants another round of auditing of infrastructure projects worth RM3.3 billion,” said Dr. Chia in a statement.

He is making this call after receiving numerous feedback from his constituents and friends expressing disgust at knowing that hundreds of millions of ringgit had allegedly been siphoned off from the RM3.3 billion allocations for infrastructure projects under the Water Department.

Many water infrastructure projects to improve water production and supply in Sabah were not implemented properly.

“Here, villagers are yet to receive government treated water for the last 53 years since independence.

More than 70 per cent of rural villages in Inanam, Menggatal and Telipok are still relying on gravity water from the mountains which are untreated and poses danger of being infested by excretion of animals which can result in disease like Leptospirosis that could lead to death.

“The standard answer given to me in every state assembly sitting is that the state government has no funds to lay pipes and supply water to these villages. Now the rakyat know where the money had gone to,” he lamented.