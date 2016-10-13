Japan: Heart function improved by iPS cell transplant between monkeys

NAGANO, Chubu Region: A Shinshu University-led research group said Tuesday it has succeeded in improving function of damaged hearts of monkeys by transplanting heart muscle cells derived from a different monkey’s induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cells, Japan’s Jiji Press reported.

“We hope to apply the method to human patients (of cardiac infarction) in a few years after solving the problems of irregular heartbeats and tumour formation,” said Yuji Shiba, associate professor at the university who led the study.

Transplantation of iPS cell-derived heart muscle cells is a promising method to treat a damaged heart. But although using iPS cells created from the patient’s own mature cells has the advantage of causing no immune rejection, the method is time-consuming and costly.

On the other hand, a large number of cells necessary for transplantation can be available swiftly and less costly when donor iPS cell are used. However, the immune response problem remains. — Bernama