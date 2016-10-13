World 

Japan: Heart function improved by iPS cell transplant between monkeys

NAGANO, Chubu Region: A Shinshu University-led research group said Tuesday it has succeeded in improving function of damaged hearts of monkeys by transplanting heart muscle cells derived from a different monkey’s induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cells, Japan’s Jiji Press reported.

“We hope to apply the method to human patients (of cardiac infarction) in a few years after solving the problems of irregular heartbeats and tumour formation,” said Yuji Shiba, associate professor at the university who led the study.

Transplantation of iPS cell-derived heart muscle cells is a promising method to treat a damaged heart. But although using iPS cells created from the patient’s own mature cells has the advantage of causing no immune rejection, the method is time-consuming and costly.

On the other hand, a large number of cells necessary for transplantation can be available swiftly and less costly when donor iPS cell are used. However, the immune response problem remains. — Bernama

What do you think of this story?
  • Great (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Angry (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of