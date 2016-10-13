Kuching to host International Counselling Association confab

KUCHING: International Counselling Association (IAC) Conference 2020 (IAC2020) will be held here, making its debut in Malaysia.

The association has just celebrated its 50th anniversary this year.

This announcement was made yesterday at the international seminar on Professional Counselling 2016 (International ProCoun’16) by Malaysia International Counselling Association (Perkama International) executive member Dr Amalia Mahidie.

“Holding this international counselling conference in Malaysia for the first time shows IAC’s high level of trust on Perkama International as we move towards the same objective, which is to develop and empower the counselling profession in Asia,” said Dr Amalia.

The conference theme for IAC2020 is ‘Excellent Counselling in Caring Society and Caring Culture’.

Deputy state secretary Dr Sabariah Putit was present to witness the symbolic hand-over of rights from IAC president Dr Dione Mifsud to Perkama International president Datuk Dr Abd Halim Mohd Hussin, before the delegates of ProCoun’16 at Kuching Hilton.

Perkama International executive member Surenthiran Pillai also dedicated his new book ‘100 Things To Think About For A Better Life’ to Perkama president Datuk Dr Abd Halim Mohd Hussin.

International ProCoun’16 is a three-day seminar to discuss current issues in the communities from professional counselling perspectives.

The main organiser is Perkama International.

Other organisers include Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas), Public Service Department, Mental Health Association of Sarawak and Public Service Psychology Officers Association of Malaysia.