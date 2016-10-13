Logo design competition to mark 60 years of New Zealand -Malaysia diplomacy

KUCHING: The New Zealand High Commission in Kuala Lumpur is launching a logo design competition to celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations between New Zealand and Malaysia.

The winner will receive a grand prize of two return airfares to New Zealand and a chance to meet renowned Malaysian fashion designer Professor Jimmy Choo, OBE. The top eight designs will win shopping vouchers worth up to RM450.

The winning logo should convey the theme ‘New Zealand – Malaysia: Discovering the New’ and feature innovative, modern design styles with distinct shapes and colours. It should also incorporate New Zealand and Malaysia in some way and includes the number 60.

According to a press release, New Zealand High Commissioner Dr John Subritzky, Choo and his protégé, accessories designer Illiza Ho, will select the winning design.

It will be used as the official logo of the 60th anniversary for all activities organised by the New Zealand High Commission and New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

The design will be printed on a range of materials produced in conjunction with these events.

Contestants can submit up to five logos, which should be formatted as a jpeg file and either an Al (.ai) or Corel Draw (.eps) file and be 3MB to 5MB in size.

Logo designs should be sent to nzmy60@mfat.govt.nz by 5pm on Nov 30 this year. The winner will be announced in January 2017.

Visit www.mfat.govt.nz/malaysia or www.facebook.com/nzhckl to read the terms and conditions and design brief.