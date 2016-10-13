Mainstream media get ‘Pandai’ compliment from Petronas

BINTULU: Petronas is happy with the mainstream media for being a good partner and for its ethical reporting all these years.

Malaysia LNG (Plant Division) head Pandai Othman said the national oil giant, for instance, had done a lot of corporate social responsibility (CSR) work, and the media helped promoted them. Speaking at the MLNG Media Night 2016 here on Tuesday, Pandai also praised the local media for its accurate reporting of two recent incidents that caused a bit of anxiety as the facts were twisted in the social media.

One was about the fire in MLNG and the other concerned the moratorium on work permits for Petronas’ non-Sarawakian staff. Pandai said the fire broke out on a drizzling morning on a Saturday, and before MLNG personnel could contain its spread, the episode was blown out of proportion in the social media.

“We put out the fire in 20 minutes, but it took us almost a week to put out the (distorted) news,” he recalled.

“This is where the mainstream media boys come in. I think our public affairs people handled it well: we had a media release out that afternoon and by night you guys already put the real story out.”