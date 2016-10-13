Malaysia Airlines to fly to Kota Kinabalu, Kuching from Penang from Nov 18

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Airlines will be offering flights from Penang to Kota Kinabalu and Kuching from Nov 18, 2016.

The national carrier, in a statement yesterday, said the route would be operated on a seasonal basis to coincide with the peak holiday period until December 2016.

The service resumes again during the Chinese New Year period.

Both Penang–Kuching and Penang–Kota Kinabalu services will be operated four times weekly, it said.

To commemorate the service, Malaysia Airlines will be running a seven-day sale, offering guests travelling from Penang to Kota Kinabalu with fare from as low as RM169 and to Kuching from as low as RM129, one way all-inclusive on Economy Class. The fare includes complimentary 30kg check-in baggage, meals and free of credit card charges.

The sale starts today and ends Oct 19 for travel from Nov 18 to Dec 31, 2016.

“We believe this will open up greater domestic tourism for Sabah, Sarawak and Penang.

“This sector also complements Firefly’s schedule and benefits those looking for onward connections to Malaysia’s largest secondary cities,” Malaysia Airlines Bhd chief executive officer Peter Bellew said. — Bernama