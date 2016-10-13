Sabah 

Man suffers serious burns while cooking

The victim being taken to the hospital with burns on his legs and arms.

KOTA KINABALU: A young man suffered serious burns on his legs and arms while cooking in his rented room on the second floor of a building in Segama here yesterday.

The incident happened around 2.50pm when the victim, in his 20s, was cooking in the room alone.

Sembulan Fire and Rescue Department chief Jamaludin Hussin said 20 personnel in a fire engine and an EMRS vehicle were deployed to the scene after a distress call was received at 3.08pm.

“Upon arrival the firemen found the man in pain with burns on his body and legs.

“He was immediately taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH 1) for medical treatment,” he said yesterday.

Jamaludin said that based on investigation it was believed that the incident happened as the victim was lighting a fire.

“There was a gas cylinder in the room while one of the curtains was also burned,” said Jamaludin, adding that policemen were also at the scene to conduct investigation.

