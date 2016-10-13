Ministry planning new training system for JKKKs

SIBU: The Ministry of Rural and Regional Development is planning a new training system for village security and development committee (JKKK) members in Sarawak.

Deputy Minister of Rural and Regional Development Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi said the new system was expected to begin next year.

“It would let JKKK members to follow training seminars or courses for a certain period of time on a weekly basis. JKKK members would be taught development planning skills during the training and they will be given a certificate upon its completion,” he said when visiting Sungai Passin in Matu District recently.

“This would empower JKKK members to plan development in their areas together with their respective elected representatives.”

Nanta said in Peninsular Malaysia, JKKKs played an important role in planning for development in their respective areas.

“It is much easier in terms of implementation of development because it takes into account the needs and wants of the people at grassroots level represented by the JKKK,” he said.

Nanta added that Sarawak Barisan Nasional (BN) members of parliament had set up a special fund to assist Sarawakians in the peninsula requiring medical treatment.

He said the group was led by Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.