‘More people seeking treatment at government facilities ’

KUCHING: Public hospitals and clinics across Malaysia are seeing a surge in patient visits to around three million this year.

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Hilmi Yahaya believes this is because many Malaysians, especially those who sought treatments at private health facilities previously, are going back to government hospitals and clinics.

“The rate of visits to public healthcare services is increasing and the record is quite high so far, compared to last year,” he told a press conference after the Health Ministry Training Institute Convocation 2016 for Sarawak Zone at Unimas’ Detar Putra here yesterday.

Among those present were state Health Department director Dr Jamilah Hashim, Health Ministry’s Training Management Department secretary Ellam Endin Nom, Local Government Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian and Allied Health Science College Kuching director Sharifah Necolas.

“It could be because the public healthcare service has improved leading to a boost in public confidence. Besides, the prices and costs of medicines have remained unchanged and affordable,” he added.

Touching on his expectation for the coming Budget 2017, Hilmi hopes that the government will not cut the existing allocation for the health sector even if not given an increase.

“This year, we received RM23 billion but bulk of the allocation are for salary while RM1.6 billion for healthcare development which are distributed nationwide,” he explained. I understand that the economy is uncertain at this time but special consideration should be given to the Health Ministry as we are dealing with sickness, illness… it’s about the life and wellbeing of our people,” he stressed.

Hilmi added that the ministry needed a bigger allocation because the costs to purchase medications and equipment were very high.