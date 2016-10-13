MPOC to continously press France for fair treatment of palm oil

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Palm Oil Council (MPOC) will continue to press France for a fair and non-discriminatory treatment towards palm oil compared to other edible oils.

Its chairman, Datuk Lee Yeow Chor, said France’s Minister of Biodiversity would look into rationalising the taxation on vegetable oils.

“Malaysia’s palm oil currently attract 21 per cent import tax. We are pushing for a more fair and non-discriminatory treatment,” he told reporters at the 6th Malaysia Palm Oil Trade Fair and Seminar 2016 (POTS 2016) yesterday.

The French parliamentarians said that they would review general taxation on edible oil in the next meeting in November this year, he said.

France will place an additional tax on palm oil as part of its Biodiversity Bill.

Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities, Datuk Seri Mah Siew Keong, said the ministry would continue to address other forms of barriers, including the recent attempts by certain French parliamentarians to impose exceedingly high taxes on palm oil imports to their country.

“These are not only unfair but also discriminatory against palm oil.

“The government, while diligently pursuing the national agenda of economic advancements and prosperity, has never neglected the environment,” he said at the opening of POTS 2016 here yesterday.

The text of his speech was read by Deputy Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities, Datuk Datu Nasron Mansur.

The two-day POTS 2016, which was organised by MPOC, aims to bring together various stakeholders in the palm oil industry to network and enrich participants with the latest developments pertaining to this important industry.

A total of 18 papers on topics ranging from current issues surrounding the palm oil industry, market challenges and development, to weather scenario, nutritional and applications of palm oil as well as market updates and prices forecast. — Bernama