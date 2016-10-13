Muhamad Anas Zafran wins Smart Reader Kids Islamic azan recital contest

KUCHING: Six-year-old Muhamad Anas Zafran Muhd Muslim was declared the champion of Azan Recital at the Smart Reader Kids Islamic

Azan and Hafazan Recital Competition, which was held at Majma’ Mall, Bangunan Baitulmal here on Sept 26.

According to a press release, the preschooler’s smooth recitation and enunciation of the Surah Lazim had impressed the panel of judges including Datuk Abu Hassan Din Al-Hafiz, former religious advisor to four Yang di-Pertuan Agongs and current honorary advisor for the Smart Reader Kids Islamic and Smart Tadris programme.

Second place went to Qismina Batrisyia Yasir Hasyim and third place to Nur Qaseh Qaireen Azwan.

In the Hafazan Recital competition, first place was awarded to Muhammad Aqil Qayyim Muhd Syukri while second place went to Arif Haiqal Asri and third place to Mohammad Farees Mohd Fahmi.

Meanwhile, a Nasyid Competition for Smart Reader Kids Islamic students in Kota Kinabalu had been held a day earlier. It was held at Masjid Bandaraya Likas and was also attended by Abu Hassan.

According to Smart Reader Worldwide Corporate Manager Ahmad Ridzuan Ahmad Baijuri, both programmes in Kuching and Kota Kinabalu were organised to support and promote the Smart Tadris programme at all Smart Reader Kids Islamic centres.

“The Smart Tadris programme emphasises modules pertaining to religion to complement young children. It offers a complete learning foundation based on six pillars of faith in Islam,” he added.

Teachers for the programme are equipped with the Islamic Teaching Qualification, as well as training by the Department of Islamic Development of Malaysia (Jakim).

For more information on the Smart Tadris programme, call 082-702757 (Kuching), 088-702757 (Kota Kinabalu) or visit www.smartreader.edu.my .