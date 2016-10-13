PAC to table 10 reports in Dewan Rakyat at sitting

KUALA LUMPUR: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) will table 10 reports in the Dewan Rakyat at the Third Meeting, Fourth Session of the Thirteenth Parliamentary sitting.

Two reports are on Smuggling and Misappropriation of Subsidised Diesel, and Certified Paddy Seeds Subsidy Programme (Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Ministry).

Two are on Advertisement/Billboard Licence Management in Kuala Lumpur, and Digital Broadcasting Content Development Project (Communications and Multimedia Ministry).

One report is on Relocation of Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad’s Train Operations from Tanjong Pagar to Woodlands, Singapore (Station) and Kempas Baru (Depot), Johor Bahru (Transport Ministry).

Two more are on Construction and Management of the Malaysian Armed Forces’ Wisma Perwira in Jalan Padang Tembak, Kuala Lumpur (Defence Ministry), and 1BestariNet Service Management (Education Ministry).

Another report is on Furniture Procurement Management in the Proposed Reconstruction of the General Operations Force 5th Battalion Camp in Simpang Renggam, Johor (Home Ministry).

The remaining two are on Events Operation Management (Tourism and Culture Ministry), and 1Azam Programme Management (Women, Family and Community Development Ministry, Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Ministry and National Welfare Foundation).

PAC chairman Datuk Hasan Arifin said the reports were finalised at the committee’s meetings held in August, September and October this year.

“The Parliamentary PAC is committed to ensuring that the people’s money is spent judiciously with each government project providing the best value to the people,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

He said PAC also wanted to ensure that each government project was entirely free of power abuse, misappropriation and wastage in the interest of the people, in line with its position as a parliamentary committee that is part of the country’s lawmakers at the highest level.

The 3rd meeting, 4th session of the 13th parliamentary sitting 2016 starts on Oct 17 and ends on Nov 24. — Bernama