Pakan now a vibrant district, says Mawan

PAKAN: Many people in Pakan are now living in concrete longhouses and driving big cars because the BN government had poured development into this district over the years.

Speaking at a leader-meet-the-people session at Rumah Budum in Nanga Tubai Buah near here on Tuesday, Pakan assemblyman Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom gave a fresh reminder to the people to continue supporting the government for more prosperity.

On himself, Mawan said he had done quite a bit in bringing up Pakan to what it is today.

For instance, Pakan town and many areas in the constituency now had good roads, making it easy for the people to move about.

“I have every reason to feel proud over the tremendous progress in Pakan as I was very much part of the process.”

Besides lobbying for big infrastructure projects, he had also distributed minor rural project (MRP) funds and approved minor projects under the rural transformation programme (RTP) for the benefit of the people.

Before meeting the people, Mawan declared open a bailey bridge and a concrete road leading to the longhouse.

The RM283,000 project came under the RTP.

Meanwhile, Mawan announced a RM40,000 grant for Rumah Budum’s village security and development committee (JKKK) during the function.

Also present were acting Pakan District Officer Yalin Asan, Pemanca Tekong Ranggi and Special Affairs Department (Jasa) liaison officer for Julau parliamentary area, Sylvester Embuas.