PDP will not contest in peninsula — Nogeh

BAU: The secretary–general of Progressive Democratic Party (PDP), formerly known as Sarawak Progressive Democratic Party (SPDP), Anthony Nogeh Gumbek has confirmed that the newly-approved party will not contest in any constituency in Peninsular Malaysia.

“The change of name is to enable the party to open branches in Peninsular Malaysia and to cater to members who had registered with SPDP before,” he said.

“In Johor, we have 40,000 Sarawakians and it is for them to join the party and it is not our party’s intention to stand in Peninsular Malaysia. For example if the constituencies belong to Barisan Nasional (BN) components like MCA or MIC, our party members can organise a group to help and that’s all.” he added.

He was interviewed by reporters on why SPDP had to change its name after welcoming participants of the Kelulut Walk 2016 led by its programme ambassador Sabri Ali from The Waterfront Hotel Kuching to Tasik Biru here yesterday.

Nogeh, who is the Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry, also said the party had no intention of bringing Peninsular Malaysia politicians to Sarawak.

“There is nothing to stop Peninsular Malaysians to join the party but we do not have any seats in the Peninsula,” he reiterated.

On Monday, The Borneo Post carried a report that the party’s president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing announced that the Registrar of Societies had approved the change of name from SPDP to PDP and that they planned to set up at least seven or eight divisions in Selangor.

Tiong said the party currently had divisions in Permas Jaya, Johor Jaya, Tiram, Skudai, Nusa Jaya, Machap and Layang-Layang – all in Johor.

He said the focus on Selangor was mainly to assist and protect the interest of Sarawakians working and staying in the peninsula.

On the cultivation of honey from stingless bees (kelulut), Nogeh said many farmers in Sarawak were involved in rearing the bees as it is easy to do.

All they need to do is to get a box and the queen bee to attract the colony to multiply and produce the honey, he said.

Nogeh was happy to note that the kelulut honey is marketed in a very innovative and hygienic packaging to attract consumers to buy the product.

“They complied with the industry standard and it is safe to take the products,” he further said.

He expressed optimism that the product has a wide market – locally and abroad such as in the Middle East, Singapore and Hong Kong.

The Mas Gading MP also said farmers involved in the cultivation of the honey from stingless bees in his constituency reported that their sales had been very encouraging.

Also present at the programme was Tasik Biru assemblyman Datuk Henry Harry Jinep.