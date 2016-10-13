Petra Jaya Hospital seriously ‘sick’

Project 36 per cent behind schedule, completion date rescheduled from next month to June 2017

KUCHING: The proposed Petra Jaya Hospital will not be ready next month as scheduled, because it is only 64 per cent completed as of today.

And the reason given by the contractor for the delay is this—insufficient workers.

State Health Department director Dr Jamilah Hashim told reporters covering the Health Ministry Training Institute Convocation 2016, Sarawak Zone, at Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) campus here yesterday that the new completion date is June next year.

“The contractor requested for an extension of time due to insufficient workers to carry out construction work; they have been fined for the delay,” she said.

“The contractor has promised to employ more workers so that the project can be completed according to the new schedule.”

On the proposed multi-storey carpark and budget hotel at Sarawak General Hospital (SGH), Dr Jamilah said the project had been approved, and the relevant parties were going through the concessionaire agreement, a process that may take about six months.

“Hopefully, the project, with an allocation of RM378 million, can start next year.”

Meanwhile, she said work on the proposed hospitals in Lawas and Sri Aman was on schedule.

“The hospital project in Lawas will proceed to Phase 2B, which involves the construction of buildings, following the approval of an additional allocation of RM22 million.”

Phase A and 2A, involving physical works, had been wrapped up, she added.

“The initial problem with this project was shortage of funds. Since that has been sorted out, Phase 2B will start soon.”

Meanwhile, Deputy Health Minister Dato Seri Dr Hilmi Yahaya, who officiated at the convocation ceremony, said his ministry would raise all urgent issues relating to the healthcare sector in the coming Parliament sitting.

“The building of the multi-storey carpark for SGH is a very old issue. We do see the need to speed up the process or else it will incur more cost,” he said.

“Further delay will not only burden the government but also the people.”

A total of 1,272 graduates received their scrolls for advanced diploma, diploma and certificate courses yesterday.

Minister of Local Government Prof Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian, the Health Ministry’s Training Management Department secretary Ellam Endin Nom, and Allied Health Science College Kuching director Sharifah Necolas were among those present.