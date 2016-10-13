Police seize illegal logs near Sibu, Bintulu

Marine Police Force detain three suspects and confiscate 400 logs in an operation at Sungai Batang Lebaan near Sibu. — Bernama photo The confiscated 400 logs, ship and crane at Sungai Batang Lebaan near Sibu. — Bernama photo

KUCHING: The Marine Police Force went undercover and detained three men in connection with the seizure of 400 logs worth about RM54,000, which were illegally obtained during an operation in Sungai Batang Lebaan near Sibu on Tuesday.

Also seized were a RM700,000 ship and a crane worth RM120,000, meant to facilitate ferrying the logs.

Earlier, an 11-man team from the Sarikei Marine Police Force and the Fifth Region PPM Marine Intelligence Unit (URN) headed by ASP Pangji Eseng entered the location under disguise at about 6pm.

PPM Fifth Region commander, ACP Salehuddin Mat Zaman said the ship laden with illegal logs was detected and seized about 9pm.

“The team found 400 logs on the ship. As none of the logs bore a stamp of confirmation from the Sarawak Forestry Department, they were suspected to have been illegally logged,” he said here yesterday.

He said the three suspects, logs, ship and crane were handed over to the Sibu Forestry Department to facilitate investigations.

Meanwhile, in a separate operation in Ulu Tanyil, Tatau near Bintulu, a team of six PPM personnel from Bintulu detained two men, and seized 30 illegal logs and three machinary yesterday evening.

Salehuddin said the raiding team was headed by Corporal Mohd Safri Baharuddin.

“During the raid, several workers ran helter-skelter when they became aware of police presence but a lorry driver and an area supervisor were detained.

“The duo, logs and two excavators worth RM265,000 were handed over to the Sarikei Forestry Department,” he added. — Bernama